Photo via FC Cincinnati

After a weird week that saw FC Dallas score seven and give up six goals, the club returns home this weekend for its first matchup against an Eastern Conference opponent since the spring. On Saturday night, the reigning Supporters’ Shield winner, FC Cincinnati, comes to town for the first time since the 2019 season.

Cincinnati is coming off a tough 2-1 loss at home last weekend to the New England Revolution. Let’s dive into Cincy to see how FC Dallas can pick up points at home against a tough opponent.

Key Player: Luciano Acosta

Everything starts and ends with Acosta for Cincinnati. The reigning MLS MVP has continued to dominate in 2024. He leads MLS with 11 game-winning goal contributions (6 GW Goals and 5 GW Assists), both of which are the most in MLS. He also leads MLS with 15 assists this year.

Key Matchup: Asier Illarramendi vs Acosta

Having a week off and not playing on the Seattle turf may have been good for the Spanish veteran. If he can limit what Acosta can do around the penalty area, it will give Dallas a good chance to do well in this game.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Obinna Nwobodo

Out: Corey Baird (hip), Matt Miazga (leg), Nick Hagglund (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: Miles Robinson

Quick Notes:

Previous meeting: It has been nearly five years since these two clubs squared off. The last time they met was at Toyota Stadium in 2019, and FC Dallas came away with a 3-1 victory.

No current FCC player has scored on Dallas: No current player on FCC’s roster has ever scored against FC Dallas in their career. Just 10 players on the current Orange and Blue have appeared against Dallas. Most of the games were played by Alvas Powell (9), followed by Corey Baird and DeAndre Yedlin (8).

Away from home: FC Cincinnati has won five straight matches away from home, which is good enough to be tied for fifth best in MLS history. The Orange and Blue are 7-1-1 on the road this season, with the most wins and the best road win percentage in MLS.

Recent form: Cincy doesn’t draw a ton of games in MLS; they mostly win. In their last five, they’ve gone 3-2-0, with the two losses coming at home to New England and Nashville.

Potential Lineup:

Pat Noonan uses a 3-4-3 look that sometimes resembles more of a 5-3-2 formation, depending on how the team needs to defend in a match.

Celentano, Asad, Yedlin, Murphy, Powell, Orellano; Bucha, Pinto, Acosta; Kubo, Kelsy

Get 30 day free trial

Keys To Three Points over Cincinnati