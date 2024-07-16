Photo via FC Dallas

The 2024 regular season continues to go by quickly here. FC Dallas will take the field again tomorrow night when they host rivals Austin FC in the club’s 24th game of the year.

A win over Austin will likely see FC Dallas win Copa Tejas in 2024, but more importantly, it will push FC Dallas closer to a playoff spot.

Austin comes into Wednesday’s game off a loss against the Seattle Sounders FC last Saturday night at Q2 Stadium, 1-0 on a Jordan Morris goal.

Key Player: Sebastian Driussi

There really is no change here for Austin. If Driussi is on his game, the Verde attack can be really tough to manage. But there have been plenty of times this season when he has disappeared in games, and Austin has struggled.

Key Matchup: Jader Obrian vs Sebastien Ibeagha

We may see someone like Paul Arriola or Ema Twumasi get tasked with defending the former FC Dallas winger, but don’t be surprised if Austin tries to put more pressure on the Dallas back line by tucking Obrian inside more against Ibeagha. Either way, it will be a track meet.

Availability Report:

Suspended: Brenden Hines-Ike

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Our last meeting: FC Dallas has already faced Austin twice this season, with both teams winning 2-1 in their own building.

Copa Tejas decider: Wednesday’s match is crucial as the outcome will decide this season’s Copa Tejas, a supporter-created trophy that Austin has won each of the last two seasons. Austin currently leads the standings in points per game.

Recent form: Austin has had three wins in its last ten games, two of which have come in the last five games. Will FC Dallas see the team that lost three straight in June or one that has been finding some results lately?

Potential Lineup:

So far this season, Josh Wolff has stuck with a pretty consistent 4-2-3-1 lineup.

Stuver, Gallagher, Vaisanen, Cascante, Brio; Pereira, Ring; Obrian, Driuss, Findlay; Zardes

Keys To Three Points over Austin