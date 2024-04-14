Photo via FC Dallas

For the second weekend in a row, FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw, this time tying the Seattle Sounders 0-0. The draw extends FC Dallas’ winless streak to six games.

FC Dallas struggled to get chances on goal in this one with only two shots on target. Dallas ended the night with 12 shots to Seattle’s eight.

Both sides traded possession in the opening 25 minutes of the match before the Sounders got the first good chance of the match in the 26th minute on a counterattack. Albert Rusnák had a give and go with Obed Varges along the right wing. Rusnak got in behind Dallas defender Sam Junqua and took a shot that went wide of Maarten Paes.

FC Dallas’ one decent attempt on goal came in the 59th minute as Petar Musa forced Stefan Frei to make one of his two saves on the night.

Instant Reaction: If last week’s game was a happy-ish scoreless draw on the road, this felt like the exact opposite. The only positive is that neither side really created chances on the night and a scoreless draw felt like the expected result. But, yeah, this was rough to watch.

Man of the Match: If you watched this one, then good on you.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road again as they head north to Colorado to face the Rapids next Saturday.