While FC Dallas fans are still excited about the signing of Designated Player Petar Musa this week, there are some other items to discuss with the team as they continue their preseason camp in Spain.

On Thursday, during his media call, head coach Nico Estevez offered some updates on several players who are not in camp with the team in Spain. Some players, like Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal, were known not to travel due to injuries but there are a few others that missed the trip.