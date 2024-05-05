Photo via Toronto FC

After ending a seven-game winless streak last weekend against the Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas began a new streak on Saturday, losing 3-1 to Toronto FC.

The Reds got two goals and an assist from Federico Bernardeschi to pick up their first win over Dallas win since the 2016 season.

Toronto nearly took the lead before halftime, as Bernardeschi found the back of the net in the 41st minute. After a video review, it was determined that the Italian had a leg offside before he received the ball in the penalty area.

The home side capitalized in stoppage time on a foul by Patrickson Delgado on Jonathan Osorio, which the center official immediately called a penalty kick. Bernardeschi missed his attempt on goal as Maarten Paes made a kick save, but the Italian was there to finish the rebound shot for the game’s first goal.

Five minutes into the second half Bernardeschi doubled his tally on the night as he drove down the right side of the field before cutting back into the middle of the field. The Italian then curled a shot from distance past Paes for the game’s second goal.

Toronto put the game away in the 82nd minute on a goal from Matty Longstaff. Bernardeschi received the ball on the right side of the penalty area. He took a couple of touches before laying it off to Longstaff who had an easy attempt on goal.

FC Dallas pulled one back in the 88th minute. Jesus Ferreira had a give-and-go in the penalty area with Dante Sealy, which opened up a spot for Sam Junqua to get in on a ball from Ferreira. The Dallas defender took one touch and then fired a shot that found the far post.

Instant Reaction: It was more of what we have seen all season from FC Dallas. There was a lot of passive play in the FC Dallas attack and defending that gave up a little too much space.

FC Dallas ended the match without a quality shot on goal outside of Junqua’s goal. Toronto also didn’t pressure the Dallas defense outside of the two goals from Bernardeschi.

Man of the Match: Did you make it through this entire one? Well, you earned this.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home next week to battle Memphis 901 in the Round of 32 in the US Open Cup on Tuesday night before they host Austin FC in league play on Saturday night.