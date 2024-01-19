Photo via Benfica

FC Dallas is in pursuit of a new Designated Player and striker, for that matter, ahead of the 2024 season.

Earlier this week, it was floated that FC Dallas was in the running for Belgian striker Divock Origi, who is currently on loan with Nottingham Forest from AC Milan. Origi likely wanted too much money, and that deal appears to be dead.

The Athletic’s Tom Bogert is now reporting that FCD is in talks with Benfica over a potential deal to sign Croatia international striker Petar Musa.

Musa would be a designated player if Dallas gets the deal over the line. The talks are in the region of a potential new club-record fee, which currently stands at $7 million in the deal to sign Alan Velasco in 2022. No deal is imminent as European teams chase Musa as well and he’s considering his options.

Musa has been productive since joining Benfica. He has 17 goals and five assists in 1,930 minutes, spread across 64 appearances in 18 months.

Bogert also reported that Musa is being shopped around Europe as well. So, nothing is truly official yet.

The MLS transfer window opens up at the end of the month, setting up a wild couple of days, with the European window closing that next day on February 1.

BDS Take