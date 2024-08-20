Photo via FC Dallas

What is the old saying, where there is smoke, there is fire? Yeah, it appears there is certainly some smoke going on between FC Dallas, Alan Velasco, and Argentine giants Boca Juniors this month.

After previous reports suggested that the interest from Boca Juniors had increased in recent weeks, now there are new reports that FC Dallas has asked for more money from the Argentine side to obtain Velasco before the summer transfer window closes in Argentine.

The report from TYC Sports journalist German Garcia Grova also states that Boca is hoping to wrap up this deal within the next 48 hours and that it “all up to the player” now.

BDS Take

Yeah, this one doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon, does it? What is more concerning is that FC Dallas may not have much more of a say in this move for Velasco outside of getting the money side of the transfer at a higher price (which to be perfectly honest is a good thing).

If FCD is able to get $11 million for Velasco, plus any sell-on fees, that would be a decent bit of business that could drastically help how they reshape their roster for 2025. I may be getting ahead of things here with that thought but knowing how the new roster rules help convert transfer fees into more GAM these days, the club could do some serious work with that kind of cash infusion.

Velasco has yet to debut in 2024 as he was rehabbing a knee injury the suffered in the playoffs last season against Seattle. He did spend a lot of his time rehabbing in Argentina before coming back to Frisco midway through the season this year.