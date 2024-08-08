It may seem odd to anyone following the last year for FC Dallas attacker Alan Velasco to think that any club would be wanting to add him via a transfer before he returns to the field from his ACL injury. It appears that the rumors surrounding Velasco have resurfaced once more.

On Wednesday, media in Argentina have been discussing the possibility of Boca Juniors looking to add Velasco.

A quick translation of that tweet shows:

Yesterday we reported on @radiolared that Boca had not yet withdrawn from the market. And that one of the names that was liked was Alan Velasco. @renatodp7 confirmed on F10 that they have resumed talks with the talent from @FCDallas . His exit is worth approximately 7 million dollars.

According to TyC Sports, it was reported that FC Dallas turned down a $3 million offer from Boca for Velasco earlier this summer. That improved offer matches what FCD reportedly paid for Velasco two years ago.

Yeah, this one doesn’t seem to want to go away. When the first rumor popped up in June, I honestly dismissed it entirely outside of a tweet and didn’t write a post on here about it. Most of that was due to the reported offer for Velasco, and the other part had more to do with the fact that he was still recovering from his ACL injury.

Velasco is getting closer and closer to returning to the field. Before the Leagues Cup tournament, interim manager Peter Luccin said he was about a week away from returning to full team training alongside Jesus Ferreira. As the team is off until August 24, he could make his season debut later this month if all goes well.

I still feel like this is one to take with a grain of salt considering the offer would only mean FC Dallas would ‘break even’ on Velasco. Most of the reports out there on this topic will say that 2025 is a contract year for Velasco but FC Dallas does have an option year for 2026, so they won’t exactly lose him after next season.

Still, I wonder if the lure of playing at Boca Juniors would trump going to Europe for Velasco.