FC Dallas lost its second straight game over the weekend to reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield winner FC Cincinnati. At this point, FC Dallas's ranking continues to be below the average mark in MLS, but thankfully, not all the way at the bottom.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 24 (down 1)

Comment: Dallas had their chances against FC Cincinnati’s depleted back line, but couldn’t find the back of the net. They’ve followed up a two-game winning streak with back-to-back losses.

ESPNFC - Rank 21 (up 2)

Comment: It's always going to be tough for Dallas to create much with Jesús Ferreira out and Petar Musa coming off the bench, but they did manage their fair share of chances against a depleted Cincy defense. Unfortunately, few of them were on goal and none found the back of the net as they fell at home, 1-0.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).