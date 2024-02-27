One week down on this new season and a lot of people are already getting on board the FC Dallas hype train and the Dante Sealy hype train. This week’s Power Rankings are in and so far the reviews are promising. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves here, we still have 33 more weeks to go before the playoffs.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 6 (up three)

Comment: Dante Sealy found a surefire way to make sure the hype building around him this preseason got sent into maximum overdrive.

The 20-year-old, back in MLS after a loan to PSV’s reserve team, has immediately set himself up to be the next young star in Dallas. Thanks to Sealy and an outstanding strike from Asier Illarramendi, Dallas earned a win and didn’t need new DP striker Petar Musa (or Jesús Ferreira) to do it. Musa arrived in Dallas this week and should be set to make his debut soon.

ESPNFC - Rank 7 (no preseason rankings)

Comment: Asier Illarramendi's goal was a beauty and then Dante Sealy capped off his successful transition to wing-back with a stoppage-time winner over San Jose. With Petar Musa's paperwork finally done and both Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal making their way back from injury, reinforcements should be on their way soon too.

