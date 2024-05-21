As you’ll see from the comments below, FC Dallas has figured out how to pull themselves out of the bottom of the league. But is it enough? Probably not, at least not yet.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 23 (up 2)

Comment: Dallas aren’t exactly flying, but they are dragging themselves out of the pit of despair. After a draw with Houston last weekend, they’ve picked up seven points in four games. DP striker Petar Musa is starting to find his place, too.

ESPNFC - Rank 25 (down 1)

Comment: FC Dallas isn't a good team, but it's managed to pick up results in six of its past eight games across all competitions. A point on the road in Houston will do fine, thank you.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

