Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 8
The scoreless draw may have said more about St. Louis than it did about Dallas.
FC Dallas managed a scoreless draw on the road in St. Louis last weekend. The various pollsters didn’t seem to think it made a lot of difference in how they viewed the club at the moment.
Here is what we have seen so far this week:
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 27 (same)
Comment: A 0-0 draw to St. Louis this week for FC Dallas. It’s a road point, but only barely. Dallas allowed 26 shots on the night. The 2024 season has been painful for Frisco's Walking Wounded.
Comment: Dallas conceded a lot of the ball and a lot of shots in St. Louis but did a pretty good job of limiting the quality of chances. Of course, they didn't create a ton themselves either in the 0-0 draw.
Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:
Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).
