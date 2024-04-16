For the second straight weekend, FC Dallas picked up a scoreless draw. While the shutout on the defensive end is good, the lack of goals for the club is starting to be a real concern.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 27 (same)

Comment: Seven games. Six goals scored. Five points.

ESPNFC - Rank 26 (down 1)

Comment: Injuries put a serious damper on Dallas' season, and they've failed to recover just yet. They fought Seattle to a 0-0 draw registering just two shots on target marking their second 0-0 draw in two weeks.

