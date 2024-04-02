Another week down, and FC Dallas continues to tumble down the various Power Ranking polls. Four straight losses will do that, but even more so when you have a team that possesses the lowest total xG in all of MLS right now. Things do not look great.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 27 (down 3)

Comment: Midfielder Paxton Pomykal (knee) is out for the season, Dallas have three points from five games, and they just blew a 1-0 lead to Austin. It’s not immediately clear how it gets better.

ESPNFC - Rank 25 (down 4)

Comment: Injury woes have been cruel to FC Dallas, as heartbreak for Paxton Pomykal saw them lose yet more talent ahead of the Texas Derby. They scored first but fumbled the lead and fell 2-1 to Austin, as a team with 10 goals allowed has responded with just six of their own, possessing the lowest total xG in the league.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).