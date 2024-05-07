If we wanted to know what the bottom looked like for FC Dallas, now we know. Pollsters dropped FCD in their rankings after the club’s sixth loss of the year.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 29 (down 3)

Comment: One step forward, two steps back.

ESPNFC - Rank 27 (down 2)

Comment: Dallas fell 3-1 to John Herdman's reinvigorated Toronto FC, following its second win of the year with its sixth loss. Next up? Texas Derby in Frisco as Dallas hosts Austin FC.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).