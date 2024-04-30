FC Dallas finally ended their winless streak last weekend in a win over rivals Houston. But was it enough to sway pollsters to change their opinion on the club? Not so much.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 26 (up 1)

Comment: Rivalry wins still count even if that rival picks up a red card in the fifth minute.

Dallas beat 10-man Houston, 2-0, to pick up their second win of the season. DP striker Petar Musa scored his third goal of the year.

ESPNFC - Rank 25 (up 2)

Comment: A win over an in-state rival is always a good thing, but we can't take much of FC Dallas' 2-0 victory over Houston. The Dynamo played down a man for all but five minutes of the match, handing head coach Nico Estevez a get-out-of-jail-free card in the process.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).