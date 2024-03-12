Two straight weeks that saw FC Dallas pick up losses to Eastern Conference teams have some folks second-guessing themselves when it comes to how they feel about this team. At least some folks out there are willing to give FCD a pass right now due to the new system and the injury situation.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 18 (down 3)

Comment: FC Dallas ran into a good Red Bulls side on the road and came up short. It happens. But overall it feels like they might need a moment to find their way. They changed their system this offseason and haven’t quite looked sharp yet while playing out of their new back three. It’s probably fair to assume injuries have played a key role as well. Let’s give them a few more games to get it together.

ESPNFC - Rank 18 (down 6)

Comment: It's early days for Nico Estevez's new frontline, but that frontline didn't gel in a 2-1 loss to the Red Bulls. It's fair to hope in what a Petar Musa, Jesús Ferreira, and Bernard Kamungo attack can do, though.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).