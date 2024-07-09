Photo via Mike Brooks

The first week of July was a bit of a wild one for FC Dallas. They first came from behind to defeat the Portland Timbers 3-2 at home before stumbling on the road against Sporting Kansas City over the weekend by the same scoreline.

The latest Power Rankings are out across the web, and here are some of their comments.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 19 (up 5)

Comment: Dallas pulled out a big win over Portland on July 4… then immediately turned around and lost to Sporting KC. They just can’t put together consistent results (though there was some squad rotation).

ESPNFC - Rank 22 (down 1)

Comment: I've seen very few MLS starting XIs as bleak as the one Dallas ran out against SKC. It looked closer to a USL lineup than an MLS lineup. Second-half changes breathed some life into the team, but it was too little, too late.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

