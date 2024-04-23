It may feel like rock bottom for FC Dallas following this latest loss against the Colorado Rapids this past weekend. Weirdly enough, there are a couple of other MLS sides that are possibly worse right now. At least, that is how it appears in the rankings.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 27 (same)

Comment: Sure, Petar Musa scored his second goal. But FC Dallas lost again.

ESPNFC - Rank 27 (down 1)

Comment: The scoreline flattered Dallas in their 2-1 loss to Colorado. More concerningly, there's no obvious way to easily turn things around..

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).