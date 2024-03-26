Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 6
A week off may have been the best thing for FC Dallas.
After three straight losses, FC Dallas got what they probably needed most: a week off on Matchday 6. The latest pollsters still believe the club has a long way to go here after those three losses, though.
Here is what we have seen so far this week:
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 24 (down 2)
Comment: Dallas got the week off to recover from a 3-1 trouncing from Vancouver. They really need a bounce-back performance in Austin this weekend.
Comment: FC Dallas were on a bye this past weekend. They need improvement in every line of the field.
Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:
Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).
Big D Soccer is a reader-supported publication. Help fill our ☕️ and 🍺 by becoming a free or paid subscriber today!