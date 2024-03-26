After three straight losses, FC Dallas got what they probably needed most: a week off on Matchday 6. The latest pollsters still believe the club has a long way to go here after those three losses, though.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 24 (down 2)

Comment: Dallas got the week off to recover from a 3-1 trouncing from Vancouver. They really need a bounce-back performance in Austin this weekend.

ESPNFC - Rank 21 (down 1)

Comment: FC Dallas were on a bye this past weekend. They need improvement in every line of the field.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

