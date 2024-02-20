Photo via FC Dallas

You know it is nearly the start of a new season when Power Rankings begin popping up across the web. Loads of people are putting their rankings out there, and as we do every week, we will try to collect them for you with the various FC Dallas comments that go with them.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 9 (-)

Comment: There’s no way around it: FC Dallas were kinda boring in 2023. Effective. But so, so boring.

Fortunately for everyone, club-record signing Petar Musa is here from Benfica to help change that. The near-$10 million striker could be exactly what this attack has been missing and could be enough to make up for the absence of injured DP Alan Velasco.

If Musa lives up to his billing, Jesús Ferreira hangs around and FCD’s midfield of Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi stays healthy, then they could easily be among the West's best teams.

Tom Bogert - Rank (16)

Tom put FC Dallas in the “Need to see it” tier.

Hopefully, Tom will continue this throughout the season. Good to see his content on YouTube.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).