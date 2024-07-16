Power Rankings Recap: Where FC Dallas landed after Matchday 26
A big win at home has some folks talkin'.
FC Dallas may have stumbled their way out of the US Open Cup last week in Kansas City, but they did manage to get a big win at home last weekend over the LA Galaxy.
The latest Power Rankings are out across the web, and here are some of their comments.
MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (up 3)
Comment: FC Dallas keep showing flashes of being a good team!
Petar Musa and Logan Farrington found the net in a 2-0 win over LA. It’s their third win in six MLS games and has them within four points of a Wild Card spot.
This year may still be somewhat salvageable, especially if Musa keeps turning into a bonafide weapon. He has 12 goals and two assists on the season now.
Comment: Dallas lost to SKC in Open Cup over the midweek after losing to them last weekend in MLS. Losing twice in a row to one of the weakest sides in the league isn't great for the ego. But Dallas recovered well with a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Need more silver linings for a tough season, Dallas fans? Rookie Logan Farrington is finding sweet form. Farrington's goal made it 2-0 as he marked his second goal of the year and fifth goal contribution in the past six games.
Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:
Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others who project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).
