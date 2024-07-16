FC Dallas may have stumbled their way out of the US Open Cup last week in Kansas City, but they did manage to get a big win at home last weekend over the LA Galaxy.

The latest Power Rankings are out across the web, and here are some of their comments.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 16 (up 3)

Comment: FC Dallas keep showing flashes of being a good team!

Petar Musa and Logan Farrington found the net in a 2-0 win over LA. It’s their third win in six MLS games and has them within four points of a Wild Card spot.

This year may still be somewhat salvageable, especially if Musa keeps turning into a bonafide weapon. He has 12 goals and two assists on the season now.

ESPNFC - Rank 20 (up 2)

Comment: Dallas lost to SKC in Open Cup over the midweek after losing to them last weekend in MLS. Losing twice in a row to one of the weakest sides in the league isn't great for the ego. But Dallas recovered well with a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night. Need more silver linings for a tough season, Dallas fans? Rookie Logan Farrington is finding sweet form. Farrington's goal made it 2-0 as he marked his second goal of the year and fifth goal contribution in the past six games.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others who project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).