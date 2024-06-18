After a week from Power Rankings, the recaps are back to discuss the last couple of matchdays. Now that the dust has settled on FC Dallas’ coaching change, let’s see where they are this week.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 24 (up 1)

Comment: Nico Estévez is out in Dallas. This team has fallen far short of expectations, partly due to injury and partly due to an aggressively boring style of play. Whoever’s in charge next will be tasked with at least making this team interesting again. It will be an uphill battle. But at least things in the post-Estévez era are already going pretty well. Dallas earned a 2-0 win over St. Louis on Saturday.

ESPNFC - Rank 25 (down one)

Comment: FC Dallas snagged all three points against St. Louis in their first match after parting ways with Nico Estevez. It wasn't flashy -- both goals came from dead balls. But Dallas can't afford to turn up its nose at points.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).