Week two in MLS was a bit of a return to reality for FC Dallas as they lost 2-1 at home to CF Montreal last Saturday. Naturally, the pollsters weren’t impressed with the poor showing at home, but all were happy to see Petar Musa make his debut.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 15 (down 9)

Comment: New DP striker Petar Musa got on the board for the first time, but that’s all Dallas really had to celebrate in a 2-1 home loss to Montréal. They at least seem to be getting healthier week over week. Jesús Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget all made substitute appearances.

ESPNFC - Rank 12 (down 5)

Comment: Dallas lost at home to Montreal but showed signs of a team building toward something decent. Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal are re-emerging. Petar Musa also notched his first goal for the Toros.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).