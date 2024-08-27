FC Dallas finally picked up a road win this past weekend, ending a long drought away from home this season. Now that the dust has settled on that match, the latest polls are out. Let’s review the comments from them.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 19 (up 1)

Comment: Dallas went to D.C. and scored four goals in the first half before eventually closing up shop and holding onto a well-earned, chaotic 4-3 victory.

They’re still hovering just below the playoff line, but a brutal stretch is on the way. They’ll take on Colorado, Vancouver, RSL and LAFC over the next four games.

BONUS: Sasha Kljestan’s Stock Up/Down:

Comment: Interim coach Peter Luccin has something brewing in Dallas, and he's finally getting all his best players back healthy and available.

FCD got their first road win of the season last weekend in a 4-3 shootoutat D.C. United, a huge result for this team. Dallas now have three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

I loved the build-up from the back and the quick, dynamic play of central midfielders Asier Illarramendi and Show. But the play from the two attacking midfielders Tsiki Ntsabeleng and especially Sebastian Lletgetwas inspiring. Lletget is a player with so much quality, and he's finally putting that on display week in and week out again.

ESPNFC - Rank 20 (up 1)

Comment: Sebastian Lletget was outstanding with a goal and two assists. He was a threat every time he got on the ball as Dallas picked apart D.C. en route to a 4-3 win that has them only one point from a playoff spot and potentially taking the interim tag off of coach Peter Luccin.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

Editor’s note: I’m sure there are others who project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).