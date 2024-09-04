FC Dallas let a lead slip away twice on Saturday to the Colorado Rapids. Now the latest rankings are out, let’s see where the team landed this week.

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 19 (up 1)

Comment: Things were going well until they weren’t. And then things started going well again until they weren’t. And then things ended up going really badly.

Dallas blew two leads at home against Colorado before capitulating completely in the final minutes of the match. They missed a huge opportunity to gain some points in the playoff race. Now, they’re three points back of ninth place.

At least Logan Farrington is good?

ESPNFC - Rank 20 (same)

Comment: The midfield? Awesome. Asier Illarramendi is a gem and needs to stay healthy forever, if for no other reason than for my personal enjoyment. But the defense? Uh, it's still rough. Conceding three goals to the Colorado Rapids is just the latest example of that fact.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

