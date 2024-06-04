FC Dallas went to Los Angeles and came home empty-handed in two road games last week. Let’s just say it didn’t help their spot in any of the rankings.

Here is what we have seen so far this week:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 25 (down 1)

Comment: FC Dallas had the pleasure of facing both LA teams over the week. It went about how you’d expect against both teams. Through 15 games, they are averaging just 0.87 points per game.

ESPNFC - Rank 24 (same)

Comment: Dallas spent the week in LA and lost to both of the city's teams. The good news is they won't have to go back to Southern California until 2025.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

