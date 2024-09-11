Photo via FC Dallas

Tuesday was a travel day for me as I came back from a short trip to the Pacific Northwest to see FC Dallas battle the Vancouver Whitecaps (I also hit up Seattle a bit before flying home to Dallas). While I was in the air, the Major League Soccer Players Association released their annual upcoming free agents list.

According to the MLSPA, this is a list of players who are eligible for free agency ahead of the 2025 season. Included in the list are both free-agency eligible players who are out of contract, as well as free-agency eligible players who are out of contract but have an option year remaining on their contract.

Here are the list of FC Dallas players on the MLSPA’s list:

Nkosi Tafari (option pending)

Sebastien Ibeagha (option pending)

Liam Fraser (option pending)

Omar Gonzalez (option pending)

Sam Junqua (option pending)

Jimmy Maurer (out of contract)

Ruan (out of contract)

Ema Twumasi (option pending)

What does this all mean for FCD in 2025?

We have discussed the roster a bit already for 2025 but seeing the official list of potential free agents from the club is rather intriguing.

First and foremost, it’s almost entirely the Dallas defense, minus a few players. Considering the significant decline in the Dallas defense over the past two years, this could indicate a substantial overhaul of the defense that might occur this winter.

In the link above where I discussed who was playing for a roster spot in 2025, I did say that I felt guys like Tafari, Junqua and Fraser were probably good options to keep around in 2025. I do believe if the club can work out a way to get Ibeagha on a lower salary (something that is more cap-friendly in 2025), I could get on board with that.

We also knew that newcomer Ruan would be part of this list when the club traded for him last month. The small sample size on him is still pretty solid as a rental for the remainder of this season. I do wonder if his $440,000 salary hit next year would be something the club could handle or not.

What do you all think? If the club misses out on the playoffs, will we see a complete overhaul in the defense? It sort of seems like we could.