It seems wild to think that we’re getting down to the true nitty gritty of the regular season here. Most clubs, like FC Dallas, have four games to go this season. In the MLS Western Conference, only three teams have punched their tickets into the post season (LA, RSL, and Colorado). There is a ton left to play for here.

On the other end, Sporting Kansas City joined San Jose in the eliminated column this past weekend, so I’m not going to stress over their remaining schedule any longer. St. Louis is also on a bit of a life support at the moment, too.

Let’s dive into this week’s games to see what we need to see happen for FC Dallas.

Good bye SKC…

Houston Dynamo - 48 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Seattle, vs New England, @ St. Louis, vs LA

Note: They Dynamo have been on a bit of a roll as of late and are within a win of second place in the Western Conference. Their remaining four games could get them there with a struggling New England coming to town and then playing St. Louis on the road (likely after they’re eliminated from contention). Their match in Seattle this weekend could be an intriguing playoff preview for these two teams.

What FCD needs this week: Again, we always want the 🍊 to lose.

Seattle Sounders - 47 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Houston, @ Vancouver, @ Colorado, vs Portland

Note: I think the Sounders fans have been disappointed with how their current three-game home stand has gone here this month. Instead of racking up points, they’ve sat kind of in an idle state.

What FCD needs this week: Hate wanting the Sounders to get more points here but going up against Houston, we may need to root for that to happen.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 46 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Portland, vs Seattle, vs Minnesota, vs LAFC, @ RSL

Note: Another team that looks to be on idle mode right now is Vancouver. They do have the Canadian Championship to deal with, so that could be part of the issue for them. Still, four out of their last five (or five out of their last six if you include the Canadian Championship) are at home. They really have no excuse not to gobble up some points here at the end of the season.

What FCD needs this week: They have the Canadian Championship on Wednesday and then get Portland on the weekend. I’d expect some rotation against their rivals this weekend.

Portland Timbers - 44 points

Upcoming Schedule: @Vancouver, vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: That game in Portland at the beginning of October is starting to look like a playoff decider for FC Dallas, isn’t it?

What FCD needs this week: Keep on losing Portland.

Minnesota United - 42 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Colorado, @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: The Loons winning over the weekend in KC really hurt FC Dallas. We needed them to drop more points. Thankfully, their next couple of games should be tougher.

What FCD needs this week: We need a big loss for the Loons.

Austin FC - 35 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs RSL, @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: Austin continues to drop points left and right, which is good. They’re not out of the picture just yet but they’re knocking on the door. RSL can do us a solid this weekend and add another nail to their coffin.

What FCD needs this week: A loss would be excellent.

St. Louis CITY SC - 31 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs SKC, @ LAFC, vs Houston, @ Minnesota

Note: They’re not officially eliminated but they’re damn close. A loss or draw this weekend will basically eliminate them.

What FCD needs this week: They basically have to win out to have any shot at a playoff spot. That doesn’t seem likely right now to me.

Quick Recap:

The outlook is fairly grim despite the win against LAFC over the weekend. FC Dallas still has a five point gap between them and ninth place Minnesota with each team having four games to go here.

I’m half tempted to take this piece and toss out everyone but FC Dallas and Minnesota. We’re basically down to the point where we really can only focus on catching them and playing in the Wild Card game, than to think FCD can catch anyone else.

Still, the Western Conference is extremely tight. Decision Day may actually be a real thing for a lot of teams this season, which for the drama factor, I am kind of here for it.