FC Dallas has eight games left in the year, and while they control some of their own destiny in terms of reaching the playoffs, they still need help from other teams in the league.

Given that, I think it makes sense to start tracking the clubs around FC Dallas in the standings to see what their remaining schedules look like and what FCD needs from them each week.

We won’t go into detail about every club here, but this is the group of teams that FC Dallas will need to keep an eye on for the next two months. So, let’s examine each club’s schedule to determine what we need from each game this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 38 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Austin, vs FC Dallas, vs SJ, @ Houston, @ LA, vs Portland, vs Seattle, vs Minnesota, vs LAFC, @ RSL

Note: September is a hectic month for the Caps, with six games in the league slate and the Canadian Championship. They’re home most of the way through, with two trips to Texas, LA, and then Utah to conclude the regular season. FCD’s game against Vancouver next week could be a crucial match for both teams.

What FCD needs this weekend: A draw with Austin wouldn’t hurt.

Portland Timbers - 37 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Seattle, @ Colorado, vs LA, @RSL, @Vancouver, vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: It’s quite surprising to me that there are still so many Cascadia Cup games left in the season. Portland remains a team that continually baffles me when I watch them. They’re incredibly dangerous on the ball with Evander, but then they’re so lax in defense (as evident in last weekend’s 4-4 draw with St. Louis).

What FCD needs this weekend: As much as it pains me, we could use a Seattle victory in their Cascadia Cup match on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo - 37 points

Upcoming Schedule: @LAFC, vs LAFC, vs RSL, vs Vancouver, @ Austin, @ Seattle, vs New England, @ St. Louis, vs LA

Note: First off, who makes the schedule where you play the same team in back-to-back weekends? I want to say this happened with these two clubs last year or maybe in 2022. Outside of that, this is a rather rough stretch of games for the Dynamo.

What FCD needs this weekend: We always want the 🍊 to lose.

Austin FC - 34 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Vancouver, @ Toronto, @ LAFC, vs Houston, vs RSL, @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: FC Dallas could really use a losing streak from the Verde. With two road games coming up and a Copa Tejas match next month, just dropping points would be ideal for the team.

What FCD needs this weekend: A draw with Vancouver wouldn’t hurt.

Minnesota United - 33 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ SJ, @ St. Louis, vs Cincinnati, @ SKC, vs Colorado, @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: We’re tied on points with the Loons going into this weekend, but we really need them to continue to struggle here. On paper, that schedule should see them get some points with games against weaker opponents (SJ, SKC, and St. Louis), but five of their remaining games are away. Not exactly an easy route.

What FCD needs this weekend: San Jose had some flashes of decent play in the Leagues Cup but they’ve been a train wreck this season in league play. We need another Loons loss but a draw wouldn’t hurt either.

Sporting Kansas City - 27 points

Upcoming Schedule: @RBNY, @ Seattle, vs Colorado, vs Minnesota, @ St. Louis, vs LAFC, @ FCD

Note: Do I genuinely believe SKC has a chance to make it to the playoffs this season? Honestly, no. However, they are within a reasonable chance of competing with FCD and Minnesota, which would require some scoreboard watching. At the moment, the only advantage they have is the USOC title game next month, and I suppose they’re putting all their eggs in that basket.

What FCD needs this weekend: Nothing actually, SKC is off this weekend.

St. Louis CITY SC - 24 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs LA, @New England, vs Minnesota, @ SJ, vs SKC, @ LAFC, vs Houston, @ Minnesota

Note: While St. Louis may be a long shot to make the playoffs, their performance in the Leagues Cup with all the new additions warrants their inclusion here. At least for now.

What FCD needs this weekend: I don’t love the idea of giving the Galaxy more points but a loss here would really kill their shot of having a chance at the playoffs here.

Quick Recap: Outside of FC Dallas beating the Rapids, we still need some help from around the conference to get closer to a playoff spot. Obviously, a win this weekend along with an Austin draw or loss will go the longest way. But as we’ll discuss later today and into the weekend, a home loss by FCD cannot happen at this point.