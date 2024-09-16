After having the weekend off, FC Dallas returns to the field this week for a double dip of games. That double dip also means we’re going to have to do a bit of a double dip with this Playoff Watch post that we’ve been doing for the last couple of weeks.

Yes, I plan to keep up with this through the end of the season (or until FC Dallas clinches a playoff spot or gets eliminated from playoff contention).

Right now the Western Conference is a cluster-f. Second place (LAFC) through seventh place (Houston) is separated by four points. But, as you’ll see below, the race for those final playoff spots is starting to see some separation after last weekend.

We have almost a full slate of league games to get through in the midweek before another full slate on the weekend. Yeah, a busy, busy week ahead for us all. So, let’s dive right in.

We won’t go into detail about every club here, but this is the group of teams that FC Dallas will need to keep an eye on for the next few weeks. So, let’s examine each club’s schedule to determine what we need from each game this weekend.

Seattle Sounders - 46 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs SJ, vs Houston, @ Vancouver, @ Colorado, vs Portland

Note: The home-heavy schedule for the Sounders is coming in handy for them here. They’re now just two points shy of being in second place, ahead of RSL, Colorado and LAFC.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: We’re back to wanting Seattle to lose, but they’re not dropping points at home to San Jose.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 45 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Houston, @ LA, vs Portland, vs Seattle, vs Minnesota, vs LAFC, @ RSL

Note: The Caps on the road is a different team than the Caps at home. Their remaining schedule is still very difficult. I think they’ll continue to get points and earn a spot but there are no easy games left for them after their win over San Jose this past weekend.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: They’re off on Wednesday night but that trip to Texas will be intriguing on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo - 44 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Vancouver, @ Austin, @ Seattle, vs New England, @ St. Louis, vs LA

Note: Boy, they really took care of business last weekend at home against RSL. They have some tricky road games left on the schedule but I hate saying this, I like their chances to potentially move up in the standings here when it is all said and done.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: They are off on Wednesday but we always want the 🍊 to lose.

Portland Timbers - 40 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs LA, @RSL, @Vancouver, vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: FC Dallas got a tiny bit of help over the weekend with the Timbers dropping points at Colorado. They're getting a very good LA team next at home on Wednesday night. We knew they’re better at home than on the road but we need more points dropped here by the Timbers.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: Keep on losing Portland.

Minnesota United - 39 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Cincinnati, @ SKC, vs Colorado, @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: Minnesota found a way to get a solid win last weekend in St. Louis. Now they face one of the top teams in the league at home on Wednesday night. If they manage to get a win in that one, it may be tough for FC Dallas to catch them in the standings.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: We need a big loss for the Loons.

Austin FC - 34 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ LAFC, vs Houston, vs RSL, @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: Toronto did the job for FC Dallas by downing Austin last weekend and now the Verde have the difficult job of going from one coast to the next on short rest. They do tend to ‘out kick their coverage’ with regards to playing LAFC but I think they'll continue Black-and-Gold will be looking for a big response after losing in El Trafico over the weekend.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: A loss would be excellent.

Sporting Kansas City - 28 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Colorado, vs Minnesota, @ St. Louis, vs LAFC, @ FCD

Note: SKC has to find wins in these next two home games to remain in the hunt. But I think they’ve already given up on the regular season and will be focusing all of their attention on this month’s USOC final against LAFC.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: Ideally, a loss.

St. Louis CITY SC - 28 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ SJ, vs SKC, @ LAFC, vs Houston, @ Minnesota

Note: Like their rivals SKC, St. Louis is close to being done here on the season.

What FCD needs on Wednesday: They’re off on Wednesday night.

Quick Recap:

Last weekend, FC Dallas got a little bit of help. Just a little bit. Now it is time to get back to work and find points while hoping they get a bit more help in the standings. As much as we want to count on some results going out way, FC Dallas has to find some wins in these remaining six games.