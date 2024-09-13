In a weird way, the schedule makers picked a horrible time for FC Dallas to have an off week. Right in the thick of the MLS Playoff race, FC Dallas will have to sit at home this weekend and do a bit of scoreboard watching.

This weekend sees a slew of games that will impact the current race. The one thing we know is that FC Dallas has no chance of moving up in the race, and they can only move down one spot should some results not go their direction.

Let’s dive into this weekend’s action to see what we need to root for and against.

We won’t go into detail about every club here, but this is the group of teams that FC Dallas will need to keep an eye on for the next few weeks. So, let’s examine each club’s schedule to determine what we need from each game this weekend.

Seattle Sounders - 43 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs SKC, vs SJ, vs Houston, @ Vancouver, @ Colorado, vs Portland

Note: I didn’t want to include them in previous weeks but the point totals are so thin right now from 5th-11th, that I felt it was necessary to take a gander at them. But, boy, that is a lot of home games and against some favorable opponents for the Sounders. Three straight home games at this point in the season just feels unfair.

What FCD needs this weekend: Honestly, I’d prefer them stick a nail in SKC’s coffin.

Vancouver Whitecaps - 42 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs SJ, @ Houston, @ LA, vs Portland, vs Seattle, vs Minnesota, vs LAFC, @ RSL

Note: The Caps are going to get most of their main guys back this weekend and will likely take care of San Jose. Their next two road games are very intriguing before doing a back-to-back series with their main Cascadia Cup rivals. The more I look at their schedule, the more I think they may have the toughest path to finish things up here.

What FCD needs this weekend: Can San Jose start spoiling the fun? Let’s hope so.

Houston Dynamo - 41 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs RSL, vs Vancouver, @ Austin, @ Seattle, vs New England, @ St. Louis, vs LA

Note: FCD’s next opponent is RSL and they’re on the road in Texas this weekend. So, let’s hope they both wear one another out in this one.

What FCD needs this weekend: Though, we always want the 🍊 to lose.

Portland Timbers - 40 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Colorado, vs LA, @RSL, @Vancouver, vs Austin, vs Dallas, @ Seattle.

Note: I still believe the Timbers are one of the most confusing teams in MLS. One week, they are dominant and look like a contender. The next, they give up a slew of bad goals at home and look like a team that doesn’t belong in the conversation. Which one will we see this weekend in Colorado?

What FCD needs this weekend: I don’t love seeing the Rapids earn points but we need them to take care of business at home this weekend.

Minnesota United - 36 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ St. Louis, vs Cincinnati, @ SKC, vs Colorado, @ RSL, @ Vancouver, vs St. Louis.

Note: The Loons are a tricky road team but with four out of their last seven away from home, they have to figure out how to be more consistent since their remaining home schedule is no picnic.

What FCD needs this weekend: A loss would be the most ideal to help us stay within a win of them.

Austin FC - 34 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Toronto, @ LAFC, vs Houston, vs RSL, @ Portland, @ LA, vs Colorado.

Note: Back-to-back road games coming up for Austin will tell us a lot about them. After this weekend, that is a rough remaining schedule against mostly teams in the top part of the Western Conference table.

What FCD needs this weekend: A loss would be excellent.

Sporting Kansas City - 28 points

Upcoming Schedule: @ Seattle, vs Colorado, vs Minnesota, @ St. Louis, vs LAFC, @ FCD

Note: Let’s get SKC out of this race already.

What FCD needs this weekend: Ideally, a loss.

St. Louis CITY SC - 28 points

Upcoming Schedule: vs Minnesota, @ SJ, vs SKC, @ LAFC, vs Houston, @ Minnesota

Note: It is nearly put up or shut up time for City. I think they’re going to be a major spoiler for some teams with this remaining schedule.

What FCD needs this weekend: While a loss would help knock them out of the race, we need them to pick up points.

Quick Recap:

With FC Dallas off this weekend, we need some results to begin to fall our way. Primarily with Austin losing in Toronto, Minnesota losing to St. Louis, and as always, Houston losing.