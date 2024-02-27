Photo via FC Dallas

Tuesday marked the day FC Dallas fans have been waiting almost a month for as newcomer Petar Musa completed his first full training session with FC Dallas ahead of Saturday’s second match of the regular season against CF Montreal.

The Croatian international arrived in Dallas on Sunday evening to fans at the DFW Airport. He completed some final medical checks on Monday while the club went through a recovery session, and then he joined the team in training this morning.

“Yeah, I feel very, very good. I'm very happy that I'm finally with the team,” said Musa. “The first session today with a team, and yes, I'm very excited and looking forward to playing with the guys.”

Musa stated that he was happy to see his new club earn a late win last Saturday over the San Jose Earthquakes, and he is looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Toyota Stadium.

“Yes, I’m looking forward to playing in front of our fans at home,” said Musa. “I was watching the last game, and I'm happy that we won in the end. We are focused, we work hard every day, and we want to win.”

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez stressed that it would take some time for Musa to learn those valuable connections to his teammates on and off the field, but Musa had a clear idea of what was expected of him.

“His teammates need to know him; he needs to know his teammates and, you know, think will good players get acclimated quick, but they also need time to adapt and to acclimate to everything,” said Estevez. “We'll see how much it takes for him to acclimate to the teams and the teammates for him, but I expect that we have a very clear idea of how we want to play, and then he fits very well, and it will be easy to him to get into the connections of the team”

Estevez told the media last week that he wanted to see Musa get three to four good training sessions before making his debut with the club. Having him for the full week of training ahead of Montreal should help him reach that point.

“Everyone is very, very happy to have him in training and make the roster strong,” said Estevez. “I think he is fit, and if he has a good week, he’ll be ready to go.”

Estevez was also happy to state that Musa wasn’t the only new arrival to training this week, as Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira and Tsiki Ntsabeleng are all back with the team after missing out on parts of the preseason due to injury (Pomykal and Ferreira) or visa related matters (Ntsabeleng).