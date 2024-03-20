Photo via FC Dallas

Three-game losing streaks happen in Major League Soccer. Most teams, even MLS Cup-winning teams, will deal with a stretch of games that makes you second-guess every single thing you know about the club.

FC Dallas has experienced these moments in nearly every season I can think of, especially the ones I’ve covered closely since 2007 or 2008. They are frustrating in the sense that you don’t understand why they are happening, but at the same time, if you watch closely enough, you totally understand why they are happening.

Now that the club is on a bye week for the international break, it felt like a good time to reflect on the reasons why it may actually be time to panic.

Note: Later in the week, I plan also to discuss why I don’t think we should panic at all but I figured on the heels of a three-game losing streak, this would be easier to write and get out of the way first.

Defensive issues left and right

We all knew going into the season that Nico Estevez’s desire to play three in the back (or five, depending on how you look at it) was going to be an adjustment for a lot of us. We’re very used to seeing FC Dallas run in either a 4-4-2, a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 like we’ve seen Estevez use the last two seasons in charge.