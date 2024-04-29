Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC's unbeaten run continues in 2024. On Sunday evening, they picked up points against rivals Houston Dynamo 2. The two sides played to a 2-2 draw in regulation before NTSC won the shootout thanks to Michael Collodi saving the final Houston penalty kick.

FC Dallas U-22 signing Enes Sali continues to show well with NTSC, scoring nine minutes into the match on an assist from fellow FCD player Isaiah Parker. Academy alum Diego Garcia scored the other goal for North Texas eight minutes into the second half. The goal was Garcia’s second of the season.

After a two-goal advantage, NTSC surrendered an own goal in the 62nd minute off Nico Gordon. Houston would then find the game-tying goal from Kieran Sargeant with two minutes left in regulation.

North Texas SC ends the month of April with a 2-0-2 record. In four matches played, North Texas netted seven goals and conceded four goals.

North Texas SC will kick off May by visiting Sporting KC II on Sunday, May 5, at Rock Chalk Park.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Carl Sainté (Nick Mendonca – 63’), Nico Gordon, Turner Humphrey; Herbert Endeley (Malik Henry-Scott – 63’), Diego García, Nolan Norris, Isaiah Parker; Pedrinho (Tomas Pondeca – 63’), Tarik Scott, Enes Sali (Abdoul Zanne – 81’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Malachi Molina, Alejandro Urzua, Anthony Ramirez, Diego Pepi.



Houston Dynamo 2 — Xavier Valdez; David Nguema, Obafemi Awodesu, Isaac Mwakutuya, Kieran Sargeant; Ousmane Sylla, Diego Gonzalez, Brooklyn Raines (Sebastian Rodriguez – 88’), Exon Arzu, Gabriel Segal, Ifunanyachi Achara (Stephen Annor – 77’).



Substitutes not used — Nico Hansen, Noah Bentancourt, Parker Jackson, Zeke Soto, Mattheo Dimareli, Maddox Findlay, Jahmani Bell.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Enes Sali (Isaiah Parker) – 9’

NTX: Diego García (Tarik Scott) – 53’

HOU: Nico Gordon (own goal) – 62’

HOU: Kieran Sargeant (Diego Gonzalez) – 88’



Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Tarik Scott (caution) – 7’

NTX: Carl Sainté (caution) – 47’

NTX: Tomas Pondeca (caution) – 79’

NTX: Nolan Norris (caution) – 82’

NTX: Nico Gordon (caution) – 84’

NTX: Isaiah Parker (caution) – 87’

HOU: Exon Arzu (caution) – 90’+1’



Weather: Clear, 75°F

Attendance: 823