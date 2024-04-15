Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC picked up their first win of the 2024 season on Sunday night when they defeated Tacoma Defiance 2-1. NTSC remains undefeated on the year.

FC Dallas Homegrown brothers Malik Henry-Scott and Tarik Scott started together upfront for the first time this season. Tarik Scott scored his second goal of the season in the fourth minute of the match, while fellow FC Dallas attacker Enes Sali scored his first goal of the 2024 season.

NTSC is on a six-game unbeaten streak (3-0-3) that started on September 17, 2023, with a win against Houston Dynamo 2. Head coach John Gall holds a 5-3-5 record as interim and full-time head coach for North Texas SC.

North Texas SC will visit Colorado Rapids 2 on Sunday, April 21, at 3:30 PM CT from the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Turner Humphrey, Amet Korça (Diego Pepi – 66’), Carl Sainté; Herbert Endeley (Nick Mendonca – 66’), Anthony Ramirez (Adrian Anguiano – 80’), Nolan Norris, Isaiah Parker (Daniel Baran – 46’); Tarik Scott, Malik Henry-Scott, Enes Sali (Leonardo Orejarena – 88’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Luke Shreiner, Leo Londe Jr., Lautaro Taboada.



Tacoma Defiance — Jacob Castro; Travian Sousa, Stuart Hawkins, Antino Lopez, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Osaze De Rosario – 46’); Sebastian Gomez (Georgi Minoungou – 46’), Sota Kitahara, Faysal Bettache (Chris Aquino – 80’), Snyder Brunell; Paul Rothrock, Yu Tsukanome (Gio Miglietti – 72’).



Substitutes not used — Lars Helleren, Elias Katsaros, Burke Fahling.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Tarik Scott (Anthony Ramirez) – 4’

NTX: Enes Sali (Carl Sainté) – 45’+2’

TAC: Paul Rothrock (Travian Sousa) – 90’+6’



Misconduct Summary:

TAC: Paul Rothrock (caution) – 24’

NTX: Nolan Norris (caution) – 40’

TAC: Travian Sousa (caution) – 41’

TAC: Snyder Brunell (caution) – 71’

TAC: Gio Miglietti (caution) – 78’

NTX: Daniel Baran (caution) – 82’

NTX: Enes Sali (caution) – 84’



Weather: Mostly Sunny, 77°F

Attendance: 936