Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC continued its impressive start to the 2024 season with another win on Sunday evening, defeating MNUFC2 3-0.

Pedrinho, Abdoul Zanne and Enes Sali each scored a goal to help lift NTSC to their seventh win of the season, while keeper Victor Darub registered his first professional and club start in goal tonight.

Pedrinho found the back of the net for the fourth time this season by chipping the keeper after a great pass from Diego García. The Rio de Janeiro native leads North Texas SC in goals and assists with eight.

Abdoul Zanne scored his first goal for North Texas SC in the 80th on an assist from FC Dallas rookie Logan Farrington. He becomes the seventh different goal scorer for North Texas SC this season.

FC Dallas midfielder Enes Sali sealed the victory in stoppage time with his third goal of the season for NTSC.

North Texas SC will enter a bye week next weekend before hosting Austin FC II on Saturday, June 22, in the first edition of the Texas showdown.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Victor Darub; Turner Humphrey, Amet Korça (Abdoul Zanne – 76’), Mads Westergren; Herbert Endeley, Tomas Pondeca (Nick Mendonca – 76’), Diego García (Anthony Ramirez – 66’), Isaiah Parker; Pedrinho, Logan Farrington, Tarik Scott (Enes Sali – 66’).



Substitutes not used — Nico Montoya, Malachi Molina, Diego Pepi, Malik Henry-Scott.



MNUFC2 — Oliver Kelly; Morris Duggan (Andrew Heckenlaible – 84’), Britton Fischer, Dominic Mawing; Finn McRobb, Moses Nyeman, Kage Romanshyn (Rory O'Driscoll – 46’), Molik Khan (Patrick Weah – 81’), Tamer Ibsais; Loïc Mesanvi (Julian Banks – 81’), Alisa Randell (Aidan Martinez – 61’).



Substitutes not used — Justin Arias, Giovanny Cruz, William Schmidt, Kai Zeruhn.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Pedrinho (Diego García) – 21’

NTX: Abdoul Zanne (Logan Farrington) – 80’

NTX: Enes Sali (Anthony Ramirez) – 90’+1’



Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Amet Korça (caution) – 38’

MIN: Finn McRobb (caution) – 56’

MIN: Rory O'Driscoll (caution) – 70’

MIN: Rory O'Driscoll (ejection) – 75’

MIN: Aidan Martinez (caution) – 82’