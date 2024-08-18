Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC continues to dominate MLS NEXT Pro play at home in 2024 as they picked up a dominant 4-1 win over Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday night.

With this win, North Texas SC remains unbeaten at home in 2024. North Texas also claimed its first home win against Dynamo 2 and its first regulation win over Dynamo 2 since September of 2023.

Tarik Scott scored his eighth goal of the season in the ninth minute. Scott is tied for eighth in goals in MLS NEXT Pro. Scott’s goal was also NTSC’s fourth-fastest goal scored this season.

Midfielder Pedrinho netted his seventh and eighth goal of the season for his first professional brace. Pedrinho has scored in back-to-back games.

Tomas Pondeca added an insurance goal in the fifth minute of added time in the second half following an assist from Abdoul Zanne. North Texas now has 13 different goal scorers following Pondeca’s first goal this season. North Texas has scored 4 or more goals in three matches this year.