North Texas SC has announced the signing of center back Mads Westergren to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with a club option for the 2025 season, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Westergren was drafted in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

The 21-year old played three seasons at SMU, making 51 appearances and recording 4,511 minutes while adding three goals and five assists. He was named a First Team All-American and the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Westergren attended FC Dallas’ preseason camp in Marbella, Spain, before featuring in preseason matches for North Texas SC. He joins Turner Humphrey as the two FC Dallas draft picks that ended up with North Texas this season.

North Texas SC now has 17 players under contract this season:

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Victor Darub

Defenders (5): Nico Gordon, Turner Humphrey, Malachi Molina, Tyshawn Rose, Mads Westergren

Midfielders (7): Diego García, Dylan Lacy, Nick Mendonca, Leonardo Orejarena, Pedrinho, Anthony Ramirez, Abdoul Zanne

Forwards (3): Leonard Londe, Diego Pepi, Lautaro Taboada

