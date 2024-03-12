North Texas SC has announced today the signing of defender Turner Humphrey to a one-year deal with club option for the 2025 season.

Humphrey was selected 44th overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas.

The 23-year old featured 24 times for Oregon State, logging 1,923 minutes, scoring once and assisting once. Before joining Oregon, Humphrey played for University of California-Davis his freshman season where he registered 20 appearances and played a total of 1,184 minutes. He was named to The Big West All-Conference All-Freshman Team for 2021.

Humphrey traveled to Marbella, Spain, to play preseason friendlies with FC Dallas before joining North Texas for their preseason campaign.

With the addition of Humphrey, North Texas SC now has 17 players under contract ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season:

Goalkeepers (2): Michael Collodi, Victor Darub

Defenders (3): Nico Gordon, Turner Humphrey, Malachi Molina, Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders (8): Diego García, Dylan Lacy, Nick Mendonca, Leonardo Orejarena, Pedrinho, Anthony Ramirez, Carl Sainté, Abdoul Zanne

Forwards (3): Leonard Londe, Diego Pepi, Lautaro Taboada