North Texas SC picked up their third win of the 2024 season on Sunday afternoon after they downed Sporting Kansas City II 2-0.

Defender Malachi Molina scored his first professional brace in the win, helping North Texas SC extend its unbeaten run to seven games to begin the new season. North Texas’ defense has only conceded one goal and has netted five goals in three matches away from home. Goalkeeper Michael Collodi also picked up his third clean sheet of the season.

North Texas remains the only undefeated team in MLS NEXT Pro this season and has moved up to second in the Western Conference standings.

North Texas SC will visit The Town FC on Sunday, May 12, at Saint Mary’s Stadium.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Turner Humphrey, Nico Gordon, Nolan Norris; Malachi Molina (Anthony Ramirez – 88’), Tomas Pondeca (Nick Mendonca – 62’), Diego García, Isaiah Parker; Pedrinho, Tarik Scott (Malik Henry-Scott – 63’), Enes Sali (Abdoul Zanne – 79’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Leonardo Orejarena, Lautaro Taboada.



Sporting Kansas City II — Jacob Molinaro; Nati Clarke, Chris Rindov, Haris Alisah (Ethan Bryant – 65’), Jacob Bartlett; Kamron Habibullah, Danny Flores (Jake Swallen – 38’), Cielo Tschantret (Demarre Montoute – 46’); Stephen Afrifa (Roberto Avila – 46’), Sebastian Cruz, Maouloune Goumballe (Roberto Hategan – 72’).



Substitutes not used — Jack Kortkamp, Ryan Reid, Brandon Munson, Medgy Alexandre.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Malachi Molina (Enes Sali) – 29’

NTX: Malachi Molina (Pedrinho) – 69’



Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Tarik Scott (caution) – 23’

SKC: Nati Clarke (caution) – 25’

NTX: Tomas Pondeca (caution) – 33’

NTX: Nolan Norris (caution) – 45’+1’

SKC: Cielo Tschantret (caution) – 45’+5’

NTX: Nico Gordon (caution) – 51’

SKC: Sebastian Cruz (caution) – 57’

NTX: Malachi Molina (caution) – 72’



Weather: Mostly Cloudy, 59°F