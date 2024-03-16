Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC opened its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season with a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Friday night at Choctaw Stadium.

Vancouver picked up the extra point by winning the shootout 4-2. Despite the shootout loss, North Texas SC remains unbeaten in season-opening matches. The club holds a 5-0-1 record when opening up league play since 2019 in all competitions.

North Texas was boasted by six newcomers on Friday night; five players of those players made their North Texas SC debut in the starting lineup: Michael Collodi, Nico Gordon, Nick Mendonca, Abdoul Zanne and Enes Sali. Additionally, Malik-Henry Scott made his NTSC debut as a substitute, coming on in the 80th minute.

North Texas SC takes on St Louis CITY2 from CITYPARK on Sunday, March 24, at 6PM CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Tarik Scott, Nico Gordon, Carl Sainté, Nolan Norris; Diego García (Anthony Ramirez – 77’), Nick Mendonca (Dylan Lacy – 86’), Tomas Pondeca, Abdoul Zanne; Enes Sali, Diego Pepi (Malik Henry-Scott – 80’).

Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Amet Korça, Turner Humphrey, Leo Londe, Lautaro Taboada, Alejandro Urzua.

Whitecaps FC 2 — Max Anchor; Finn Linder, Immanuel Mathe, Belal Halbouni, Mihail Gherasimencov; Jeevan Badwal, Malcolm Simmons, Eliot Goldthorp; Jay Herdman (Liam Mackenzie – 67’), Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (Cyprian Kachwele – 67’), Lowell Wright.

Substitutes not used — Trystan Read, Buster Sjöberg, Joshué Ndakala, Darko Ilić, Malek Mehri.

Misconduct Summary:

NTX: Diego Pepi (yellow card) – 37’

VAN: Belal Halbouni (yellow card) – 76’

NTX: Nolan Norris (yellow card) – 81’

Weather: Cloudy, 62°F

Attendance: 1,887