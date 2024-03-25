Photo via North Texas SC

Fielding several FC Dallas Homegrowns and reserve players, North Texas SC picked up a shootout win on Sunday evening at St. Louis CITY2.

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Tarik Scott, who missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, scored North Texas SC’s first goal of the new season. NTSC goalkeeper Michael Collodi saved two penalty kicks to give North Texas the extra point in the shootout.

Scott’s goal in the 42nd minute was his first since the 2022 season with North Texas SC.

North Texas SC ends March with a 0-0-2 record. North Texas SC’s lone goal came through Tarik Scott. North Texas holds a 3-0-2 record for the month of March in all competitions since starting play in 2019.

North Texas SC returns to Choctaw Stadium to take on The Town FC on Saturday, April 6. The match kicks off at 4 PM and is available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and YouTube.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Herbert Endeley, Amet Korça, Turner Humphrey (Anthony Ramirez – 64), Abdoul Zanne; Carl Sainté, Diego García, Nick Mendonca (Lautaro Taboada – 90’+10’); Tarik Scott, Diego Pepi (Malik Henry-Scott – 76’), Enes Sali.

Substitutes not used — Nico Montoya, Malachi Molina, Ian Charles, Leo Londe Jr.

Bolded players are from FC Dallas

St Louis CITY2 — Christian Olivares; Tyson Pearce (Nolan Mcguire – 77’), Kyle Hiebert, Michael Wentzel, Jayden Reid; John Klein, Hosei Kijima (Carson Locker – 88’), Cam Cilley (Seth Antwi – 77’), Wan Kuzain; Caden Glover (Ryan Becher – 64’), Brendan McSorley.

Substitutes not used — Nick Bishop, Eric Kinzer, Dida Armstrong, Gabriel Mikina.

Scoring Summary:

NTX: Tarik Scott – 42’

STL: Kyle Hiebert (Jayden Reid) – 82’

Misconduct Summary:

STL: Caden Glover (caution) – 16’

NTX: Enes Sali (caution) – 69’

STL: Michael Wentzel (caution) – 74’

NTX: Tarik Scott (caution) – 74’

NTX: Nick Mendonca (caution) – 79’

NTX: Herbert Endeley (caution) – 79’

NTX: Amet Korça (caution) – 83’

NTX: Tarik Scotti (ejection) – 90’+7’

NTX: Enes Sali (ejection) – 90’+9’

Weather: Cloudy, 62°F