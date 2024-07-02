Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC midfielder Leonardo Orejarena has been selected to play in the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star match.

The match will be played at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30AM CT.

“I want to thank MLS NEXT for giving me this opportunity,” said Orejarena in the club’s press release. “I would also like to thank North Texas SC and FC Dallas Academy staff because, without their support, none of this would be possible. They push me to be a better person and player every day, and I am thankful for that.”

The 17-year old signed with North Texas SC on November 3, 2023. He made his professional debut versus Tacoma Defiance on April 14.

Orejarena competed for the FC Dallas U17 team in MLS NEXT Fest, Generation adidas Cup and MLS NEXT over the 2024 season. He also featured for the FCD U19 squad in the MLS NEXT Cup.

He is the fourth member of the FC Dallas organization to be named to the MLS NEXT All-Star roster after Malachi Molina (2022), Julian Eyestone (2023) and Luke Shreiner (2023).