Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC selected Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in the Pick-Your-Opponent Playoff format on Tuesday afternoon. The quarterfinal match is set for Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 PM CTfrom Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Vancouver had a very good season but we want to try ourselves,” said NTSC interim manager Michel on why he selected the 7th seeded Whitecaps. “Vancouver is going to be a tough opponent for us. But I want to make sure we can challenge ourselves.”

North Texas posted a 1-0-1 record when facing Whitecaps FC 2 during the 2024 season and holds an overall 3-2-1 record. This is the first time North Texas will play a Canadian side in MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Vancouver finished the season in 7th place in the MLS Next Pro Western Conference. They earned 40 points on the season with a 10-11-7 record (three shootout wins).

North Texas holds hosting priority in every round of the 2024 MLS Next Pro playoffs by virtue of clinching the No. 1 seed overall. North Texas SC finished first in the Western Conference with a 16-4-8 record and posted the club’s best record at home, going 9-0-5. The club earned 62 points and scored 56 goals, setting new franchise highs in both categories.

North Texas SC will host its first playoff match at Choctaw Stadium since moving to the historic Arlington venue ahead of the 2020 season. The quarterfinal will also be the club’s first home playoff match since winning the inaugural 2019 USL League One final on Oct. 19, 2019. North Texas last registered a playoff berth in the 2022 MLS NEXT Pro season.