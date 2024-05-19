Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC continued their strong start to the 2024 season as they defeated Timbers2 2-1 on Saturday night at Choctaw Stadium.

Midfielder Diego García netted his third goal of the season, tying his career-high of three set in 2023. Midfielder Pedrinho scored his second goal of the season.

North Texas SC hosts Real Monarchs at Choctaw Stadium to close out the month of May on Friday, May 24.

Lineups

North Texas SC — Michael Collodi; Malachi Molina (Mads Westergren – 72’), Nico Gordon, Turner Humphrey, Isaiah Parker; Nick Mendonca (Alejandro Urzua – 87’), Tomas Pondeca (Abdoul Zanne – 72’), Diego García; Pedrinho (Anthony Ramirez – 87’), Tarik Scott, Enes Sali (Daniel Baran – 87’).



Substitutes not used — Victor Darub, Leonardo Orejarena, Diego Pepi, Lautaro Taboada.



Timbers2 — Trey Muse; Sawyer Jura, Tyler Clegg, Kaveh Rad (Keesean Ferdinand – 46’), Harvey Neville; Alex Moreno (Malcolm Johnston – 46’), Victor Enriquez (Mataeo Bunbury – 89’), Josh Penn; Kyle Linhares, Noah Santos (Jaden Jones-Riley – 60’), Blake Pope (Max Eisenberg – 72’).



Substitutes not used — Ryan Bilichuk, Braxton Taghvai-Najib, Christian Mendoza.



Scoring Summary:

NTX: Diego García (Enes Sali) – 8’

NTX: Pedrinho – 34’

POR: Keesean Ferdinand (Harvey Neville) – 56’



Misconduct Summary:

POR: Alex Moreno (caution) – 27’

POR: Sawyer Jura (caution) – 51’

POR: Malcolm Johnston (caution) – 53’

NTX: Malachi Molina (caution) – 59’

NTX: Pedrinho (caution) – 61’

POR: Tyler Clegg (caution) – 80’

NTX: Anthony Ramirez (caution) – 90’+4’



Attendance: 967

Weather: Sunny, 82°F