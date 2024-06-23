In former FC Dallas midfielder Michel’s first match as North Texas SC’s new interim manager, the club played to a 3-3 draw after regulation against Austin FC II. NTSC then went on to win the shootout to claim the two points from the match.

FC Dallas U-22 signing Enes Sali scored his fourth goal of the season in the 12th minute of the match. At the hour mark, Sali also contributed to Pedrinho’s fifth goal of the year. Pedrinho now brings his total to 10 goal contributions (five goals and five assists) in the season in nine matches played so far.

In the 79th minute, FC Dallas Homegrown Tarik Scott scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season. Scott has scored two of his seven goals this season at Choctaw Stadium. He is tied for third in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race, just two goals off first place.