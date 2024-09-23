Photo via North Texas SC

The win also clinched the number one overall Western Cconference seed in the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs. North Texas SC tied its franchise record of most wins at home in MLS NEXT Pro with eight. North Texas also extends its record for most wins in MLS NEXT Pro history with 15.

Pedrinho scored his ninth goal of the season in the 22nd minute of the match from a direct free kick. This marks the first goal scored directly from a free kick and the fourth set-piece goal of the year. Pedrinho, alongside Tarik Scott, led North Texas in goals scored with nine.

Midfielder Diego García scored the game-winning goal for North Texas SC in the sixth minute of added time in the second half. García scored his third game-winning goal, tying Enes Sali for most on the team.

North Texas SC has two more games left on the regular season, first they head to Children’s Mercy Victory Field to take on Sporting KC II on Sunday, September 29.