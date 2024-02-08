Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC has announced its 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season schedule today. The club’s third MLS NEXT Pro season will kick off against Whitecaps FC 2 at Choctaw Stadium on Friday, March 15, at 7:30PM CT.

This will be John Gall’s first match as the club's head coach since being promoted during the offseason. The match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

March 15 is the earliest date North Texas SC has kicked off a season since starting play in 2019.

Every club will play 28 matches over 30 weeks (14 home/14 away), with clubs facing each divisional opponent three times, as well as other intraconference rivals to round out this year's schedule.

The majority of regular season matches, plus all Decision Day matches, playoff matches and MLS NEXT Pro Cup, will be available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.