Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men’s Youth National Team Training Camp in South America. The camp will take place from June 3-11. The United States will take on Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, June 7 and Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Tuesday, June 11.

Norris will report to the camp following this weekend’s game against LAFC. He will then miss the following weekend’s game at Minnesota.

He recently debuted his 2024 MLS Regular Season versus the Houston Dynamo FC on May 18, 2024. Norris also appeared in Dallas’ draw at home versus Real Salt Lake on May 25. The Fort Worth native has also spent plenty of time with North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro and has featured in six games in 2024.



In 2023, Norris represented the United States in the 2023 U.S. Pan American team, helping Team USA finish fourth.